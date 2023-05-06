Stratis Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $77.86 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.80 or 0.06566497 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,832,379 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

