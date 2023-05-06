Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 32,000 shares.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 36.04 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

