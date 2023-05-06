Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.86.
Stryker Stock Performance
NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.
