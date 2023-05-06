Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $336.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

