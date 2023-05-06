Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.38. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 5,369 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

About Subsea 7

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

