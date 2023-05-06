Substratum Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $183,823.09 and $16.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,870.45 or 0.99969224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00050785 USD and is up 38.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.