Sui Trading 71% Lower Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00004526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $691.27 million and approximately $559.31 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.33863833 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $667,433,782.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

