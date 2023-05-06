Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 527,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 9.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,591,000 after buying an additional 386,074 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

