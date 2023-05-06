Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
NYSE SUM opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.