Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.92-$0.97 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

SGC stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1,597.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.