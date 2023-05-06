Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

