Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,993 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Exelon worth $174,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,888,000 after purchasing an additional 260,243 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

