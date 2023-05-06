Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,548 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $277,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Shares of APD opened at $296.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

