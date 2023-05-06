Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,423,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $315,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

