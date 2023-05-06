Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,588 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Public Storage worth $179,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.75.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.