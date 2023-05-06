Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Norfolk Southern worth $235,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

