Swiss National Bank Sells 113,800 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $242,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

