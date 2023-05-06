Swiss National Bank Sells 240,091 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of MetLife worth $199,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.