Swiss National Bank Sells 28,078 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $186,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

