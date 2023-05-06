Swiss National Bank Sells 5,623 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of AutoZone worth $195,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,691.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,526.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,478.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

