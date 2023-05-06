Swiss National Bank Sells 76,244 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76,244 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $294,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

