Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.68

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.68 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.12). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 419,517 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.61. The company has a market cap of £236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £12,291.79 ($15,357.06). 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

