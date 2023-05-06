Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

