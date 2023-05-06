TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Acquires 166,823 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 166,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $320,300.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
