TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Purchases 18,513 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 18,513 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $34,249.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,944,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 target price (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

