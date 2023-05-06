TD Securities Cuts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

