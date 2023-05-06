TD Securities Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.71.

goeasy Trading Up 4.3 %

GSY opened at C$92.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$144.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.93. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 13.372434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

