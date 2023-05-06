TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $150.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

