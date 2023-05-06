TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.364 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
TELUS stock opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.87. The stock has a market cap of C$40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
