TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.364 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.87. The stock has a market cap of C$40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.82.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

