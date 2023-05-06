Tenset Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.66 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Tenset has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $98.66 million and approximately $39,430.08 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,293,960 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

