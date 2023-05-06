Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.44.
Teradata Stock Up 8.4 %
TDC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Teradata
In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $49,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $34,371,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.