Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 8.4 %

TDC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 2.08%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $49,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $34,371,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.