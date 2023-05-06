Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $579.35 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $579.35 million and $46.22 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003832 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,753,046,206 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,812,233,376 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.