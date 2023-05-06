Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $570.07 million and approximately $50.53 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003906 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003775 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,710,759,442 coins and its circulating supply is 5,889,458,803,443 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

