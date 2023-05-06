Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 456,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,302. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

