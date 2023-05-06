Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13.

TSCDY stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

