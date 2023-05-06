The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $193.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

