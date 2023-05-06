The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $22.00

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 22.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $88.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 139.04%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Brink’s Price Performance
Shares of BCO opened at $63.29 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Insider Transactions at Brink’s
In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
