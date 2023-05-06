The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

CG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,057,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,796. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,865 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,483.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,967,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 1,891,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 1,404,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

