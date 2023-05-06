The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 461.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

