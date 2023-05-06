The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $27.97. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 965,587 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.