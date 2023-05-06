The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after buying an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,039,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,444. The firm has a market cap of $276.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

