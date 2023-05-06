The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of THG opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,966.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.26 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

