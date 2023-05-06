The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $275.33 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.