The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

