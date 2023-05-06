The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Torray Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 317.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

