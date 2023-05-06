Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.25. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 14,291 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.