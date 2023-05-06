Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0318

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Threshold has a market cap of $318.48 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.07 or 1.00036207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,652,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03107415 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,525,571.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

