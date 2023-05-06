Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $144,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.