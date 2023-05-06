Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.80% of Alliant Energy worth $110,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

