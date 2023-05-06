Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $171,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

