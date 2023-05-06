Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 36,782 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $161,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

GILD opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

